Advertise With Us

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County

Latest News

Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies
Caleb White, a 17-year-old senior at Pinson Valley High School, died Thursday after suffering a...
‘Heartbroken’: High School senior basketball player dies after suffering medical emergency