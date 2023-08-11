Advertise With Us

20-year-old man found dead in Livingston County

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in Howell just after midnight Friday.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of West Street on Aug. 11 just after midnight for a report of a shooting. Officials found a 20-year-old man dead once they arrived at the scene.

Police said a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

