20-year-old man found dead in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in Howell just after midnight Friday.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of West Street on Aug. 11 just after midnight for a report of a shooting. Officials found a 20-year-old man dead once they arrived at the scene.

Police said a suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

