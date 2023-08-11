2 teens accused of shooting, killing man on Kalamazoo Street in Lansing to appear in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two teens accused of shooting and killing a man on Kalamazoo Street in July are expected to appear in court Friday.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Kalamazoo Street, near Hosmer and East Streets, in Lansing on July 30. Police said they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as Jose Manuel De Jesus Flores.

Aiden Wilson, 16, was arrested soon after the incident, and the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Aug. 2 Bradli Stoutmiles, 18, was also arrested.

Wilson and Stoutmiles were charged with 13 felony counts, including the following:

Open murder

Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death

Assault with intent to murder

Receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle

Fleeing and eluding third offense

Wilson was charged as an adult.

The teens are expected to appear in court on Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

