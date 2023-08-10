UPDATE: Abductor dead after firing at US Marshals during child rescue operation in Eastern Upper Peninsula

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) - Update: August 10, 9:48 AM:

We now have a clearer picture of the shooting that prompted a huge law enforcement presence in the Eastern Upper Peninsula Wednesday.

The US Marshals Service said Thursday morning a man who shot at US Marshals, prompting the entire investigation, is dead.

It is unclear at this point how the man died.

According to Brady McCarron Deputy Chief, Office of Public Affairs United States Marshals Service, a deputy US Marshal was shot while trying to recover two endangered children and arrest the man wanted for their abduction.

That man has been identified as Giovanni McNab, who is wanted out of Christian County MO, for abduction and parental kidnapping. Members of the special operations group had set up a perimeter around the residence when McNab exited the residence and fired multiple shots at the team.

The special operations group member who was struck is in stable condition.

US Marshal officials said a woman with McNab is in custody and the two children are unharmed and in protective services.

UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said the location is now secure, and there is no threat to the public. Further details are forthcoming.

Last published Aug. 9, 2023 10:37:21

In a Facebook post, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said the law enforcement response remains ongoing as of Wednesday evening.

They said areas of Goetzville, Stalwart and Pickford will continue to see a large law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.

Last published: Aug 9, 2023 6:28:28 PM

Law enforcement agencies in the eastern Upper Peninsula have set up a staging area near Pickford after reports of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Tribal Police and Border Patrol are at that staging area, according to a reporter in the field.

There was a brief police presence at the Mackinac Bridge around noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

