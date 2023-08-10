Advertise With Us

Tigers Down Twins For Third Time in Series

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a spring...
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riley Greene’s solo home run in the 6th inning broke a scoreless tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to down the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. After losing the series opener Monday, the Tigers won the last three straight and captured the season series. The Tigers are 7-4 against the Twins this season with two final games next week in Minneapolis. The Tigers now have a 52-63 record with 47 games remaining and open a three game series in Boston Friday night. They trail the Twins by seven games in the American League’s Central Division standings.

