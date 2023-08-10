Tigers Down Twins For Third Time in Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riley Greene’s solo home run in the 6th inning broke a scoreless tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to down the Minnesota Twins 3-0 Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park. After losing the series opener Monday, the Tigers won the last three straight and captured the season series. The Tigers are 7-4 against the Twins this season with two final games next week in Minneapolis. The Tigers now have a 52-63 record with 47 games remaining and open a three game series in Boston Friday night. They trail the Twins by seven games in the American League’s Central Division standings.

