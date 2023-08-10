Senior day gives Lansing’s elders a chance to come together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Thursday, Lansing’s senior citizens had a little fun.

Mayor Andy Schor held an event that allowed Lansing’s elders to come together.

The Senior Activities Fair was held at Gardner Middle School. The event catered to people over 50.

On-site vendors had everything from senior living to senior health.

Schor said it’s all about bringing the community together.

“They’re very excited to be recognized. It’s a respect for our seniors. You know, sometimes they feel like they’re forgotten and here we’re saying you’re not forgotten -- you’re loved here in the city of Lansing, you’re respected. These are our elders, we have to show them that respect,” Schor said.

The Senior Activities Fair is an annual event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.