Advertise With Us

Senior day gives Lansing’s elders a chance to come together

The event catered to Lansing's 50-and-up community.
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Thursday, Lansing’s senior citizens had a little fun.

Mayor Andy Schor held an event that allowed Lansing’s elders to come together.

The Senior Activities Fair was held at Gardner Middle School. The event catered to people over 50.

On-site vendors had everything from senior living to senior health.

Schor said it’s all about bringing the community together.

“They’re very excited to be recognized. It’s a respect for our seniors. You know, sometimes they feel like they’re forgotten and here we’re saying you’re not forgotten -- you’re loved here in the city of Lansing, you’re respected. These are our elders, we have to show them that respect,” Schor said.

The Senior Activities Fair is an annual event.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother

Latest News

Sault Tribal Police car
UPDATE: Deputy in stable condition, man who shot him dead after firing at US Marshals in Eastern Upper Peninsula during child rescue operation
Michigan high school athletes prepare for fall sports
What the Tech: The coolest gadgets for pet owners
Mayor Andy Schor held an event that allowed Lansing’s elders to come together.
Senior day gives Lansing’s elders a chance to come together