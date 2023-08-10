Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The scene of a mass shooting in Lansing may soon lose its license.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee are asking City Council to start the process of revoking the cabaret license for the Energy Event Center. The southwest Lansing center was the scene of a shooting on July 30 that left five people, ranging in age from 16-26, injured.

More: Five injured in mass shooting in Lansing

Mayor Schor says he is working with the City Attorney to draft an ordinance of an amendment that will “strengthen security requirements for large events with cabaret licenses” in the city.

Any public place where music or dancing privileges or any other entertainment is required to have a cabaret license, afforded to patrons in connection with the servicing or selling of food, refreshments, or merchandising.

According to Lansing’s Code of Ordinances, “City Council can hold a hearing and revoke the cabaret license of anyone who has violated the ordinance, including not maintaining the peace.”

“Event spaces, especially those hosting large events and gatherings, have an obligation to keep their patrons and the public safe both indoors and outdoors. The Energy Event Center in Logan Square was issued a permit and failed to keep things secure when the party moved outside. They failed our residents and their guests,” Schor stated. “I am joining with LPD to send to City Council a revocation of this cabaret event license. This puts bad actors on notice that if you don’t keep large events secure and safe, you cannot have that party in the City of Lansing. If you put people in danger, there will be consequences.”

The move comes after Chief Sosebee sent a letter to City Council where he cited “significant health and safety concerns as it relates to members of the public attending events at this location given the significant gun violence that has recently occurred at the premises” and joined Mayor Schor in recommending the license be revoked.

It comes amid a string of shootings that have city leaders taking a stand.

Leaders React: Cracking down on gun violence in Lansing

The City Council will be presented with the case to revoke the license at their next meeting, held on Monday, Aug. 14. After that meeting, the council can schedule a public hearing where the owner of the establishment will have the opportunity for due process, as required by law.

We will have more on this live from the scene on News 10 at 6 p.m., which can be watched here.

More Crime News

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.