Proposed apartment building draws opposition at East Lansing Planning Commission meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It can be challenging to get a good parking spot in Downtown East Lansing, and it may soon get more challenging.

People were given the chance to sound off to the planning commission about a proposal to replace a parking lot with a new apartment building.

The lot is on the corner of Bailey and Albert streets, where there are many popular bars, restaurants and shops.

More than 50 people showed up to Wednesday’s planning commission meeting to weigh in on the proposed affordable housing complex that could be coming to Downtown East Lansing. Many of them oppose the change and said businesses on Albert Street would be severely impacted.

The developer for the project said the proposed apartment building is aimed at the working class, not students.

“Our development is a 122-unit, 5-story affordable housing development for the workforce,” said Chris Young, with American Community Developers. “So, workforce affordable housing for people who earn between 40% and 80% AMI or area median income.”

Among those voicing their opposition were business owners that would neighbor the development. Many voiced parking concerns.

“Surface parking is everything to small business,” one resident said. “If you pass this, all 15 small businesses in the 500 block are done.”

Young said the development wouldn’t take away any parking.

“The city-owned portion of the parking lot is staying. So, it’s only the privately owned parking lot that is going away and it’s already going away, we didn’t make that decision, the sellers did,” Young said. “Their contract is up with the city, who has a lease on it and it expires on the 31st and they’re not renewing it with them.”

If the planning commission decides to move forward with the development, the proposal would have to go in front of the East Lansing City Council before any further decisions are made.

