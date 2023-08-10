Advertise With Us

Police increase patrol on Michigan roads to reduce drunk driving ahead of Labor Day weekend

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders may notice more police patrolling the highways.

Starting Aug. 10 until Sept. 4, both Michigan State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers as the “Drove Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins across the state.

Officials said 40 drivers were killed in traffic crashes in Michigan during Labor Day holiday weekends from 2018 to 2022. In those crashes, a third of those drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

Police hope throughout this enforcement period—they will be able to reduce both severe injuries and fatalities caused by drunk driving.

