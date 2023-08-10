Advertise With Us

Owl tangled in soccer net saved by firefighters

Caption
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Willoughby firefighters saved the day for an owl found tangled in a soccer net at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Station 2 A-Shift were sent to the rescue mission Wednesday afternoon.

After freeing the owl’s wings from the net, firefighters called the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for further assistance for their new feathered friend, the Willoughby Fire Department said.

A wildlife officer took the owl to a rehabilitation center for evaluation and treatment, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Michael Lee Humphries
Genesee County man arrested, accused of ripping head off pet duck to intimidate girlfriend

Latest News

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
White House to ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Michigan trooper who ordered dog on injured motorist is acquitted of assault
State ordered to release documents in Whitmer kidnap plot case