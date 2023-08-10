Multiple vehicles stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in custody and two others are on the run after Police say they stole multiple vehicles from General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:45 a.m. after two Chevrolet Camaros and a Cadillac were stolen from one of the parking lots.

Lansing Police tell News 10 that the three suspects are all males and two remain outstanding. One of the suspects was taken into custody by Meridian Township police. That suspect had been driving the Cadillac that was stolen.

This is a breaking news story, News 10 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

