Advertise With Us

Multiple vehicles stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant

GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant(General Motors)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in custody and two others are on the run after Police say they stole multiple vehicles from General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:45 a.m. after two Chevrolet Camaros and a Cadillac were stolen from one of the parking lots.

Lansing Police tell News 10 that the three suspects are all males and two remain outstanding. One of the suspects was taken into custody by Meridian Township police. That suspect had been driving the Cadillac that was stolen.

This is a breaking news story, News 10 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
Michael Lee Humphries
Genesee County man arrested, accused of ripping head off pet duck to intimidate girlfriend
Voters across Michigan weigh in on key elections

Latest News

Several opportunities for rain in the forecast the next few days.
Isolated storms in the forecast for today
Many of them oppose the change and said businesses on Albert Street would be severely impacted.
Proposed apartment building draws opposition at East Lansing Planning Commission meeting
Proposed apartment building draws opposition at East Lansing Planning Commission meeting
Lansing Police warn of ‘massive spike’ in Kia, Hyundai thefts linked to TikTok trend