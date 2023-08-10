Morikawa Pledges Financial Aid For Maui

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Golfer Collin Morikawa is pledging $1,000 per birdie he makes in the FedEx Cup playoffs to aid recover in Maui. Wildfires on the island hve killed at least 36 people the past few days. Morikawa says Lahaina, a mostly destroyed town on the island, holds a special place to Morikawa because his grandfather once owned a restaurant there. The playoffs are underway in Memphis. Morikawa, 26, is unsure exactly where his donation will go specifically.

