Mid-Michigan Matters: Joey Chestnut takes on olive burger challenge

Joey Chestnut is known for his hot dog eating prowess, but can he take on the Olive Burger?
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Chestnut is known for his hot dog eating prowess, but is he ready to take on olive burgers?

The 15-time Nathan’s Hot Dog eating champion will take on the olive burger eating challenge at Jackson Field Thursday night.

You can see his exclusive interview with News 10′s Claudia Sella in the player above.

