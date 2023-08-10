Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police seize 8 pounds of meth in drug sweep

Michigan State Police seized eight pounds of crystal meth in a drug sweep.
Michigan State Police seized eight pounds of crystal meth in a drug sweep.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police seized eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine this week.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was conducting a narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of the drugs in Detroit. Police said the drugs are estimated to be worth about $80,000.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are currently pending on the suspect.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find Livingston County woman days after car crash
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Multiple cars stolen from GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant
Michael Lee Humphries
Genesee County man arrested, accused of ripping head off pet duck to intimidate girlfriend

Latest News

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Scene of Lansing mass shooting may lose license
Join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for what’s ahead on Studio 10, First at 4,...
Isolated storms possible today, and what we’re working on
$13M in funding awarded across Michigan to support housing development, rehabilitation
Join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for what’s ahead on Studio 10, First at 4,...
Isolated storms possible today, and what we’re working on