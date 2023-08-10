Michigan State Police seize 8 pounds of meth in drug sweep
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police seized eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine this week.
According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was conducting a narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of the drugs in Detroit. Police said the drugs are estimated to be worth about $80,000.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are currently pending on the suspect.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
