Michigan State Police seize 8 pounds of meth in drug sweep

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police seized eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine this week.

According to authorities, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team was conducting a narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of the drugs in Detroit. Police said the drugs are estimated to be worth about $80,000.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are currently pending on the suspect.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

