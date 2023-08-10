Michigan high school athletes prepare for fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About a third of high school students participate in some type of athletic competition.

Thousands of high school athletes returned to practice this week to prepare for the fall sports season. Sparrow Health is once again providing care for those bumps, bruises, and serious injuries that happen along the way.

Dr. Alexander Lakpa says there’s a staff of providers and athletic trainers to help athletes return to play with Sparrow’s Saturday Sports Injury Clinic.

“Ankle, foot, knee injuries, shoulder, wrist, elbow injuries, dislocations, broken bones, ligament injuries, whether that’s a sprain or a tear. We have x-ray available on site.”

Dr. Lapka says immediate care is essential because small aches and pains could lead to a larger issue.

“Even if it’s not an acute thing says something’s been nagging you throughout the season and you’re not really sure what it is or who to see or what to do,” Lapka said. “Come on in, we’ll evaluate and get you on the right track to where you need to be.”

Geoff Kimmerly of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) says nationally ankle sprains and head injuries are the most common injuries athletes experience. Also, participation and interest in high school sports in Michigan is very high. Having opportunities to get the care and have medical professionals all over Mid-Michigan who are dedicated, often volunteering their time on game nights to help take care of our students is meaningful.

Clinics like Sparrow’s are important because advancements in technology have helped athletes with a speedy recovery process.

“They are also able to catch things now that maybe they didn’t catch as easily years ago,” said Kimmerly. “There’s so much more awareness that families are looking for things now that they maybe weren’t looking for years ago.”

And care for patients goes beyond the clinic with services and resources for athletes that ensure athletes are ready to return to play.

“There is a follow-up after we see you in the clinic,” said Dr. Lapka. “Whether it be referring to the ACL rehab program or any physical therapy. We will always bring you back and monitor your progress.”

The MHSAA reports over 2,600 head injuries in the state which is about 1.5% of 180,000 athletes.

