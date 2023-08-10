Kyrgios Pulls Out of U. S. Open Tennis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the upcoming U. S. Open tennis tournament. He will therefore have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after he reached his first major final. Kyrgios has been plagued by injuries all year and only played in one official singles match, a loss in Germany in June. Kyrgios is a 28 year old Australian. His ATP ranking has now fallen to number 92. Play begins at the U. S. Open in New York on August 28th and the brackets will be determined on August 24th.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.