Kyrgios Pulls Out of U. S. Open Tennis

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, serves to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, at the Western &...
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, serves to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the upcoming U. S. Open tennis tournament. He will therefore have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after he reached his first major final. Kyrgios has been plagued by injuries all year and only played in one official singles match, a loss in Germany in June. Kyrgios is a 28 year old Australian. His ATP ranking has now fallen to number 92. Play begins at the U. S. Open in New York on August 28th and the brackets will be determined on August 24th.

