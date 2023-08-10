Advertise With Us

Jackson County man arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing his mother.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Park Drive in Summit Township on Aug. 9 just before 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Officials found a 48-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest. Witnesses said the suspect, the woman’s 27-year-old son, fled on foot.

Police tracked down the suspect with a Michigan State Police Canine Team near a wooded area on McDevitt Avenue and arrested him.

Investigators said the mother was attempting to move out of the home due to issues with her son. The mother initially had the knife, but the son allegedly took it and stabbed his mother before fleeing the scene.

The mother was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Charges for assault with intent to murder will be sought through the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

