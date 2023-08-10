Jackson County authorities seize multiple guns following road rage incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police arrested a Jackson County man after displaying a gun in a road rage incident Wednesday.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Hollis Street in Summit Township on Aug. 9 for a large fight involving a firearm.

Investigators said the fight stemmed from a road rage incident. During the verbal dispute over the roadway being blocked, a 27-year-old man grabbed a gun from his trunk and displayed it.

Police said the 27-year-old man is a convicted felon and was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

A search warrant was then executed at the suspect’s house, and four firearms were seized. The suspect is lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

