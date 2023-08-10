Advertise With Us

Isolated storms possible today, and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will move through the area today and it will bring the chance for a few pop-up showers or storms early this afternoon. Join the News 10+ Digital Desk with Taylor Gattoni for what’s ahead on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 10, 2023

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 98° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 40° 1972
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1972

