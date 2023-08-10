Hall of Fame Nominations Now Being Received for 2024 Class

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 47th Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame Class is being enshrined Thursday night at the Lansing Center and nominations are immediately open for next year’s class. Once someone is nominated, he or she stays in consideration forever. A committee will choose the 2024 class in December and it will be revealed on WILX TV’s Staudt on Sports Sunday 11am program, as has been the case for many years. More than 500 people attended this year’s ceremonies at the Lansing Center.

