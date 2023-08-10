Advertise With Us

Capital Area Humane Society transport vehicles repaired following vandalism

Several area businesses came forward and offered their services to help the shelter.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A week after being vandalized, two animal transport vans at the Capital Area Humane Society are almost back in service.

According to the shelter, two of their transport vehicles were vandalized on Aug. 2 and were “inoperable.” Employees came into work to find a trail of gasoline after someone had drilled a hole into the gas tank of one of the vans.

As of Thursday, one van is back in business and the other will be ready Friday.

Auto Value of East Lansing donated a new gas tank to the shelter, one of several businesses that came forward and offered their services.

“What’s also amazing is that we’ve been under construction for the last year and part of the process was to build a garage space for our vehicles,” said Julia Willson. “Ironically, when this one arrived back, our construction guys made sure it was ready for them to pull in so we can keep it safe.”

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-6792.

