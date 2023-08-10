Book Claims Mickelson Has Bet $1 Billion in His Career

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Noted gambler Billy Walters has a new book just released-- Gambler: Secrets From a Life at Risk.” In it he alleges his long time gambling partner Phil Mickelson bet at least $1 billion in his career including a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup which the U. S. won. Walters has a prison record for insider trading issues and there is no response from Mickelson. Walters claims he refused to place the bet for Mickelson, reminding him of what happened to Pete Rose in baseball.

