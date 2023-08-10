Advertise With Us

Book Claims Mickelson Has Bet $1 Billion in His Career

Masters champion Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 16 fairway...
Masters champion Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 16 fairway during the continuation of the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 9, 2023.(Simon Bruty | Simon Bruty/Augusta National)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Noted gambler Billy Walters has a new book just released-- Gambler: Secrets From a Life at Risk.” In it he alleges his long time gambling partner Phil Mickelson bet at least $1 billion in his career including a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup which the U. S. won. Walters has a prison record for insider trading issues and there is no response from Mickelson. Walters claims he refused to place the bet for Mickelson, reminding him of what happened to Pete Rose in baseball.

