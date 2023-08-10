Advertise With Us

Athletes inducted into Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame

(KTTC)
By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a big night at the Lansing Center.

Thursday is induction night for the Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame. A new class of seven individuals and three teams are going into the prestigious hall.

You can watch Fred Heumann’s interview with former Everett basketball player and one-time NBA player Desmond Ferguson in the video player above.

