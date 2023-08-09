Weather Extra: Showers possible this week
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Showers are possible later this week while temperatures dance around the 80s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole shares the details on when we can see some rain.
More:
- More showers are possible this week
- Results for the August 2023 primary elections are in
- Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
- Lansing man charged in Holmes Road homicide
- New app for men helps remove stigma around mental health conversations
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.