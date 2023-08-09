Voters across Michigan weigh in on key elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The August Primary Election is an important night ahead of election season.

Voters decided Tuesday who will make it on the ballot in some key races in Lansing and in Jackson.

“It’s a part of our democracy,” said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. “I believe in people being involved and active with our government and choosing our leaders. That’s what it’s all about.”

On the ballot in Lansing were two at-large seats on the City Council.

“That’s a little bit unusual. Both Carol Wood, who has been on the City Council for 24 years at the end of this year, is not running for re-election; also Patricia Spitzley, the other at large incumbent that’s up is not running for re-election,” Swope said. “So that’s a little bit different.”

Seven candidates are running for the two at-large seats, with the top four vote-getters moving onto November.

Swope said Tuesday’s turnout was low, with only about 15% of registered voters casting their ballots by 8 p.m.

Jackson saw a larger turnout, as people voted for the city’s top job. Three candidates for mayor are on the ballot, incumbent Mayor Daniel Mahoney, Jackson City Councilwoman Laura Dwyer Schlecte and businessmen and substitute teacher John Wilson.

The top two vote-getters will move on to the November General Election.

“We need jobs here. The poverty level is not changing. It’s a lot of poverty here. A lot of homelessness and we have a lot of housing issues,” said resident Dena Morgan. “So, we need to save jobs and we need new leadership and just start fresh.”

Morgan said the choice was easy.

“He wants to save jobs,” Morgan said. “That’s why I’m here to vote for John Wilson.”

Another resident disagrees about starting fresh.

“I believe in Daniel Mahoney, I believe in what he’s doing and what he has done for the Jackson community,” said Lezlie Bowles. “I’m praying and hoping that he will still be in control, in terms of being a mayor, where he can continue to do the things that he had planned to do for the city of Jackson. I think he’s the best fit for the city of Jackson.”

