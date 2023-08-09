Advertise With Us

Three With Local Tiues Advance in Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament

By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Match play Wednesday reduced the field from 32 to 16 at the 107th Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament being played at Spring Lake. Michigan State varsity player Shannon Kennedy of Beverly Hills, the 36-hole medalist easily beat Holt’s Julie Massa in her first round match 7-6. Haslett’s Olivia Stoll, who plays at Grand Valley State and Jackson’s Kamryn Shannon, who plays at Ferris State, also won opening matches. Play continues Thursday with a winner scheduled to be crowned on Friday.

