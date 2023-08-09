Step Up Your Sandwich

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a variety of different ways to make a sandwich that will not only taste delicious but keep you full for hours!

Our Mom to Mom nutritionist, Katie Serbinski stopped by Studio 10 to teach us everything from the bread to the spreads, to the the meats in between, and the toppings to finish it all off!

Below is the recipe for her Steak Caesar salad sandwich.

Ingrediants: 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Boneless or Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak

1/2 cup prepared non-creamy Caesar dressing

2 cups coarsely chopped romaine lettuce

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

4 hoagie rolls (6 inches long each), split, toasted

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Reserve 2 tablespoons dressing. Pour remaining dressing in medium bowl. Add beef; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

Toss lettuce with reserved dressing and 2 tablespoons cheese in medium bowl. Divide evenly over bottom of each roll. Top with beef; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Close sandwiches.

Below is the recipe for the steak and apple recipe.

4 beef Tri-Tip Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon honey

Salt (optional)

3 cups tri-color coleslaw mix (with green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots)

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and thinly sliced

8 medium whole wheat flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed

Combine cinnamon and pepper; press evenly onto beef steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Combine hoisin sauce and honey in large bowl. Carve steaks into thin slices; season with salt, if desired. Add steak slices, coleslaw mix and apple to hoisin mixture; toss to coat.

Place equal amounts of beef mixture down center of each tortilla, leaving 1-1/2-inch border on right and left sides. Fold bottom edge up over filling. Fold right and left sides to center, overlapping edges; secure with wooden picks, if necessary.

You can find more information at https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/.

