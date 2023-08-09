St. Johns Police receiving $22K for body-worn cameras

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns Police Department received funding through a micro-grant for body-worn cameras.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), through Justice & Security Strategies, Inc., announced St. Johns Police Department—along with over 260 small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies—received grants for body-worn cameras.

The announcement provides $7.1 million to agencies, including 183 municipal law enforcement agencies, 64 rural Sheriffs’ departments and county police agencies, six tribes, and 12 other agencies across 44 states. These awards are in addition to the over $10 million awarded in 2022 for body-worn cameras to small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies. St. Johns Police Department is receiving $22,000.

“The St. Johns Police Department strives to align its operations with contemporary best practices,” said St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk. “This award will make it possible for our agency to provide a higher level of transparency, accountability and safety to the citizens of St. Johns.”

“Body-worn cameras are a vital tool for law enforcement agencies to increase accountability and build trust with the communities they serve,” said BJA Director Karhlton F. Moore. “This micro-grant program for small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies streamlines the federal grant process and provides agencies with the resources to purchase body-worn cameras for their law enforcement officers.”

BJA selected Justice & Security Strategies, Inc. (JSS) to administer a competitive micro-grant program to small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies seeking to initiate or expand a body-worn camera program and provide customized training and technical assistance to micro-grantees through a cooperative agreement.

Clinton Police Department is also receiving $3,000 towards body-worn cameras.

