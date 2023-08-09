Results for the August 2023 primary elections are in

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the August 2023 primary election results are in as of Wednesday morning.

For Lansing City Council At-Large-Tamera Cater, Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Jody Washington and Missy Lilje are projected to advance to the November general election.

For Lansing City Council Ward 1, Ryan Kost and Michael VandeGuchte are projected to advance to the November general election.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Political Actions Committee (LRC-PAC) candidates—Carter, Lopez-Pehlivanoglu, Ryan Kost and Adam Hussain from the 3rd Ward—were endorsed and are projected to advance to the November general election.

Daniel Mahoney and John Wilson are projected to advance to the November general election for Jackson’s Mayor.

The following school bond and millage proposals were passed:

Ionia County Road Millage

Michigan Center School Bond

Morrice School Bond

Northwest Schools Bond

The following school bond and millage proposals did not pass:

Reading School Millage

Owosso School Millage

Lakewood School Bond

See the 2023 primary elections results

