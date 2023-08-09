Advertise With Us

Results for the August 2023 primary elections are in

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Most of the August 2023 primary election results are in as of Wednesday morning.

For Lansing City Council At-Large-Tamera Cater, Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Jody Washington and Missy Lilje are projected to advance to the November general election.

For Lansing City Council Ward 1, Ryan Kost and Michael VandeGuchte are projected to advance to the November general election.

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce Political Actions Committee (LRC-PAC) candidates—Carter, Lopez-Pehlivanoglu, Ryan Kost and Adam Hussain from the 3rd Ward—were endorsed and are projected to advance to the November general election.

Daniel Mahoney and John Wilson are projected to advance to the November general election for Jackson’s Mayor.

The following school bond and millage proposals were passed:

  • Ionia County Road Millage
  • Michigan Center School Bond
  • Morrice School Bond
  • Northwest Schools Bond

The following school bond and millage proposals did not pass:

  • Reading School Millage
  • Owosso School Millage
  • Lakewood School Bond

See the 2023 primary elections results

Read Next
Rental costs on the rise across Mid Michigan

As rental rates continue to climb, tenants in Mid-Michigan are struggling to keep up.

The cost of housing is climbing across the board, but for people renting month to month, the...
Voters across Michigan weigh in on key elections

The August Primary Election is an important night ahead of election season.

Change this caption before publishing
What you need to know for the 2023 primary elections in Mid-Michigan

The primary elections are taking place Tuesday, and whether you’re headed out Monday to cast your vote early—or if you’re deciding to wait until Tuesday to vote—here are some things you need to know.

election voting generic

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Lansing man charged in Holmes Road homicide
Police investigate reports of armed person near LCC campus
Ionia meat processor sentenced after underage employee loses hand in meat grinder

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Sunny To Partly Cloudy Today
“It’s a part of our democracy,” said City Clerk Chris Swope. “I believe in people being...
Voters across Michigan weigh in on key elections
Voters across Michigan weigh in on key elections
Lansing man charged in Holmes Road homicide