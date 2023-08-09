Rain chances expected this week and today’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some chances for rain moving forward but no day appears to be a washout. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down your forecast, and Taylor Gattoni previews today’s top stories.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964

Jackson Record High: 98º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964

