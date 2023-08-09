Rain chances expected this week and today’s headlines
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are some chances for rain moving forward but no day appears to be a washout. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki breaks down your forecast, and Taylor Gattoni previews today’s top stories.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2023
- Average High: 81º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1900
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964
