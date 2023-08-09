Advertise With Us

Price’s Death Leaves Nine Surviving Players from 1968 World Series Winning Team

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 1968 Detroit Tigers won the World Series and their ranks of full season players was reduced by one this week with the death of backup catcher Jim Price. He was 81 and had served the past 20 plus years as the team’s radio analyst. Nine players are still alive--Don Wert, Willie Horton, Mickey Stanley, Dick Tracewski, Denny McLain, Mickey Lolich, John Hiller, Darryl Patterson and Jon Warden. The ‘68 Tigers rallied from a three games to one deficit and downed the St. Louis Cardinals with game seven a 4-1 triumph in St. Louis behind Lolich’s complete game.

