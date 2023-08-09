Advertise With Us

Opening Okemos High School Football Game Moved

Husker football practice
Husker football practice(KOLN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The original schedule had St. Johns playing at Okemos in the high schools’ season opening football game. But the Okemos stadium site is full of parking lot renovation nowhere near completion. So the game has been moved to East Lansing High School, same time and date, 7:30pm Thursday, August 24th. Okemos went 0-5 last fall then played junior varsity competition the rest of the way because of thinning numbers of players available; St. Johns had a 3-6 record last season.

