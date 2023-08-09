Mid-Michigan schools approved for school bonds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After Michigan’s primary, some Mid-Michigan schools are able to make some needed improvements.

“As a school district, we want to make sure our kids, our students and our teachers have an enjoyable learning environment, but we also need to make sure that it is as safe as possible,” said Geoff Bontrager.

Geoff Bontrager is the superintendent of Northwest Community Schools. With a $21,500,000 bond, the district can now add more classrooms, renovate bathrooms and upgrade security.

Improvements they’ve needed for the last few years.

“We’ve gotten creative,” said Bontrager. “We have classrooms in media centers and what used to be storage areas.”

Michigan Center School District was approved for a $6,000,000 bond aimed at remodeling schools, purchasing instructional technology and providing better air quality for students.

“I’d have teachers text me in the morning, has the boiler been on. How do I need to dress. Do I need to dress like the tropics or do I need to dress like the arctic,” said Lisa Haynes. “So, there were huge ranges and so now people are gonna know what to expect. It’s gonna be climate control in the end. It’s going to end up saving money.”

Some Mid-Michigan voters also voted yes on a $7,000,000 bond for remodeling Morrice School District buildings and improving playgrounds and athletic facilities.

On the other hand, some voters voted not to approve Lakewood, Owosso and Reading School district bonds.

In a statement sent to News 10, Owosso’s superintendent said, “I respect the voters’ decision on the sinking fund proposal. The need to maintain and renovate our schools does not disappear. This setback does not diminish our commitment to safety and security. I am concerned about our facilities because sinking funds are what we use and rely upon to maintain our facilities for our students and community. I am hopeful that in the future, voters will consider a renewal of the current sinking fund, at nearly 2 mills, to continue having facilities that match our academic opportunities.”

For Haynes and Bontrager, they say communities thrive when schools thrive.

“We all know that when there’s a thriving school District, you’re also going to have a thriving community home values go up more businesses, wanting to move into the area,” said Bontrager.

