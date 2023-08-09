Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Pickleball takes Mid-Michigan by storm

Pickleball is quickly growing in popularity around the country and in Mid-Michigan.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pickleball is growing in popularity across our area.

To share the growth of the sport, Sally Hudgins with Greater Lansing Pickleball joins us for today’s Mid-Michigan matters.

She shares what her pickleball journey has been like in the video player above.

