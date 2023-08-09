Advertise With Us

Michigan State Turf hosts field day in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Turf hosted its field day Wednesday at their Hancock Turfgrass Research Center in Lansing.

The research program encompasses golf courses, athletic fields and home lawns in all aspects—including construction, establishment and management.

The field day provided updates on the summer and winter stress research on different turfgrass species—as well as the management of golf and athletic fields.

The President of the Michigan Turfgrass, Curt Boak, said the field day is all about learning and interacting with turf professors.

“We get a hands-on experience with what’s going on with the turf,” said Boak. “We get to interact with the turf professors here at Michigan State. Ask them questions, get answers directly, and see stuff firsthand what they have been working on at the athletic field or at the Hancock Center.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, participants will take a tour of Spartan Stadium, the baseball, softball and soccer fields.

