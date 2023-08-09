Michigan faces a lack of mental health treatment centers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people are reporting mental health concerns but statistics show that only 28% of those people get the help they need. Advocates across the state are working to provide access to care in a moment of crisis. It’s a public health crisis for those needing access to mental health care.

In Michigan, nearly 1.5 million people have a mental health condition. According to recent report from Mental Health America, more people are reporting mental health concerns but only 28% of those people were able to find care.

Marianne Huff, president and CEO at the Mental Health Association in Michigan said a lack of space means some people aren’t getting help.

“There’s a shortage of in-patient beds in state hospitals. There’s also a shortage of in-patient beds in community hospitals. And there’s a shortage in the standalone psychiatric hospitals.”

A lack of treatment centers, combined with not enough counselors, led to backlogs that date back to the start of the pandemic in 2020. Sara Lurie, CEO of the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties called the current lack of treatment centers “disturbing.”

She said “people are waiting. People in need of a psychiatric hospital bed are waiting to be placed. We have people who end up spending a lot of time in our crisis services departments while we’re trying to find placements.”

“There’s stories about people that have been in emergency rooms without being able to get an in-patient bed for almost an entire year,” said Huff.

Experts, like Huff, said that over the last decade, low job pay caused issues in recruitment and retention. “We don’t have enough mental health professionals, we don’t have enough people trained.” Which led to delays in care, high caseloads, and burnout.

“I’ve heard stories from people who call multiple therapists or clinics and there can be a waiting list for months.”

Michigan is creating Crisis Stabilization Units where people in need can stay for up to 72 hours, get evaluated, and receive treatment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.