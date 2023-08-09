Advertise With Us

Michigan faces a lack of mental health treatment centers

Only 28% of those people were able to find care.
Only 28% of people with mental health issues will get the help they need.
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people are reporting mental health concerns but statistics show that only 28% of those people get the help they need. Advocates across the state are working to provide access to care in a moment of crisis. It’s a public health crisis for those needing access to mental health care.

In Michigan, nearly 1.5 million people have a mental health condition. According to recent report from Mental Health America, more people are reporting mental health concerns but only 28% of those people were able to find care.

Marianne Huff, president and CEO at the Mental Health Association in Michigan said a lack of space means some people aren’t getting help.

“There’s a shortage of in-patient beds in state hospitals. There’s also a shortage of in-patient beds in community hospitals. And there’s a shortage in the standalone psychiatric hospitals.”

A lack of treatment centers, combined with not enough counselors, led to backlogs that date back to the start of the pandemic in 2020. Sara Lurie, CEO of the Community Mental Health Authority of Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham Counties called the current lack of treatment centers “disturbing.”

She said “people are waiting. People in need of a psychiatric hospital bed are waiting to be placed. We have people who end up spending a lot of time in our crisis services departments while we’re trying to find placements.”

“There’s stories about people that have been in emergency rooms without being able to get an in-patient bed for almost an entire year,” said Huff.

Experts, like Huff, said that over the last decade, low job pay caused issues in recruitment and retention. “We don’t have enough mental health professionals, we don’t have enough people trained.” Which led to delays in care, high caseloads, and burnout.

“I’ve heard stories from people who call multiple therapists or clinics and there can be a waiting list for months.”

Michigan is creating Crisis Stabilization Units where people in need can stay for up to 72 hours, get evaluated, and receive treatment.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Ionia meat processor sentenced after underage employee loses hand in meat grinder
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Full on Frenzy: Holt Rams
Full on Frenzy: Holt Rams
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
The total amount of hospitalizations from COVID nationwide have increased 12% in the last week.
COVID cases re-surge in Michigan
Lansing Police sees increase in stolen Kia, Hyundai cars
Lansing Police sees increase in stolen Kia, Hyundai cars