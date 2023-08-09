Advertise With Us

Lions Near Ready For Pre Season Opener

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been conducting joint practices since Tuesday at the Lions’ training facility in Allen Park. The teams meet Friday night at Ford Field in the first of three pre season games for each. Coaches on each side have praised Lions’ top draft pick, Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back from Alabama, as having displayed terrific moves in the opening practices. The Lions open the regular season at Super Bowl champion Kansas City on September 7, a game to be seen on WILX TV.

