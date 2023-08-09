Lions Near Ready For Pre Season Opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and New York Giants have been conducting joint practices since Tuesday at the Lions’ training facility in Allen Park. The teams meet Friday night at Ford Field in the first of three pre season games for each. Coaches on each side have praised Lions’ top draft pick, Jahmyr Gibbs, the running back from Alabama, as having displayed terrific moves in the opening practices. The Lions open the regular season at Super Bowl champion Kansas City on September 7, a game to be seen on WILX TV.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.