Lansing Police sees increase in stolen Kia, Hyundai cars

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police said they are seeing an increase in Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen as part of a popular TikTok challenge.

Police said newer Kia and Hyundai models are easier to steal because of a design flaw.

For those who are worried about their car being stolen, both car manufacturers created theft deterrent software. Owners are urged to call the following numbers:

  • For Kia owners, call 800-333-4542
  • For Hyundai owners, call 800-633-5151

Lansing Police partnered with companies to provide free locks to those affected. To claim one, visit the front desk at the department operations center—located at 5815 Wise Road—and show the registration of our Kia or Hyundai.

Thieves can face up to five years in prison for car theft.

