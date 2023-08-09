Jackson Woman accused of shooting, abandoning dog charged with animal torture

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of a rottweiler found shot and left for dead in Jackson County appeared in court Wednesday.

Amanda Crowder was charged with animal torture and animal abandonment. If convicted, she faces up to seven years in prison.

Authorities said she confessed to shooting her dog, Zoe, and leaving her in a Jackson County State Park.

She was found with damage to her back, a collapsed lung and poor blood circulation. The Jackson County Animal Shelter, who renamed the dog Athena, said she is expected to make a full recovery. You can donate to support Zoe’s emergency medical care here.

Crowder’s attorney said her lack of criminal history and background should qualify her for a lower bond.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

