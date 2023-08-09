Advertise With Us

Genesee County man arrested, accused of ripping head off pet duck to intimidate girlfriend

Michael Lee Humphries
Michael Lee Humphries(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly ripping the head off a pet duck in an attempt to intimidate his girlfriend.

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, is accused of maiming and hilling his girlfriend’s pet duck by ripping its head off, putting the duck’s corpse in a bucket, and forcing his girlfriend’s head into the bucket with the body.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Humphries and his girlfriend began arguing after attending a concert on Aug. 5. After returning home from the concert, Humphries allegedly went to the couple’s barn, grabbed his girlfriend’s pet duck, and ripped its head off. Deputies say he then placed the body in a bucket and forced his girlfriend’s head into the bucket.

The forceful head grabbing was enough to leave marks, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Humphries faces three charges: one count of maiming/torturing/killing an animal in the first degree, a 10-year felony, one count of resisting/obstructing, a two-year felony, and a domestic violence charge. As Humphries has a previous criminal conviction, he also faces a habitual offender status.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Ionia meat processor sentenced after underage employee loses hand in meat grinder
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

The Jackson County Animal Shelter, who renamed the dog Athena, said she is expected to make a...
Jackson Woman accused of shooting, abandoning dog charged with animal torture
Jackson Woman accused of shooting, abandoning dog charged with animal torture
Jackson Woman accused of shooting, abandoning dog charged with animal torture
Mid-Michigan Matters: Pickleball takes Mid-Michigan by storm
An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art...
East Lansing looking for artists to design festival poster