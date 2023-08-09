Genesee County man arrested, accused of ripping head off pet duck to intimidate girlfriend

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Genesee County man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly ripping the head off a pet duck in an attempt to intimidate his girlfriend.

Michael Lee Humphries, 49, is accused of maiming and hilling his girlfriend’s pet duck by ripping its head off, putting the duck’s corpse in a bucket, and forcing his girlfriend’s head into the bucket with the body.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Humphries and his girlfriend began arguing after attending a concert on Aug. 5. After returning home from the concert, Humphries allegedly went to the couple’s barn, grabbed his girlfriend’s pet duck, and ripped its head off. Deputies say he then placed the body in a bucket and forced his girlfriend’s head into the bucket.

The forceful head grabbing was enough to leave marks, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Humphries faces three charges: one count of maiming/torturing/killing an animal in the first degree, a 10-year felony, one count of resisting/obstructing, a two-year felony, and a domestic violence charge. As Humphries has a previous criminal conviction, he also faces a habitual offender status.

It is a felony in Michigan to intentionally kill or torture an animal or to commit an act knowing or having reason to know the act will cause an animal to be killed or tortured. Penalties for torturing or killing an animal can vary in severity in Michigan and can be impacted by many factors, including if the animal is a pet or a companion animal. Someone convicted of animal cruelty as a form of domestic violence can face up to 10 years in prison.

