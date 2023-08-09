Full on Frenzy: St. Johns Red Wings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The St. Johns Red Wings are coming off a 3-6 season and look to improve on that this year by playing in the rugged CAAC Red.

The Red Wings open the season Friday, August 25th vs. Okemos on the road. St. Johns was hit hard by graduation losses but have more kids out for football at all levels than in several years.

You can hear our conversations with Coach Andy Schmitt and senior lineman Ryan Dimmick in the video player above.

