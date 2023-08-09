Full on Frenzy: Jackson Vikings

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Full on Frenzy returned Tuesday with two more stops on our two-week journey. Our first stop takes us to Jackson High School where the Vikings are coming off a 6-5 season and are looking to take another step in the postseason in 2023.

Jackson has never won a district championship in school history.

You can hear our conversations with 2nd year Head Coach Antonio Parker and senior Wide Receiver Koronnis Davis in the video player above.

