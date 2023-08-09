Full on Frenzy: Holt Rams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

The Holt Rams head into the new season in a bit of a rebuild, having lost 33 seniors off last season’s 7-3 record.

Chad Fulk enters his 9th season as head coach and his 29th season in the program. Holt has a very tough opening game, facing a strong Mason team.

You can hear our conversations with head coach Chad Fulk and with junior offensive guard Santana Trainor in the video player above.

