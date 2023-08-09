Advertise With Us

Full on Frenzy: East Lansing Trojans

East Lansing High School was our second stop previewing the high school football season.
By Fred Heumann
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

East Lansing High School was our second stop previewing the high school football season. The Trojans are preparing for their opener at Portage Central. They’ve seen eight-straight winning seasons and finished 8-4, nearly making the playoffs last year.

You can hear our conversation with veteran coach Bill Feraco, who begins his 20th season this year in the video player above.

