Few Tickets Remain For Hall of Fame Dinner

Lansing Sports Hall of Fame
Lansing Sports Hall of Fame (WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 47th annual Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and dinner are set for Thursday night at the Lansing Center. More than 500 people will attend and for the few remaining tickets, hall director Bob Every says call him at 484-0677. The Welcome begins at 4:30pm with dinner beginning at 5:30pm and the ceremonies set for 6:30pm. Tickets are $40 per person. Two surviving members of the initial 1976 class are expected to attend, Jim Sinadinos and Dean Look. The 2024 class will be announced on a December Staudt on Sports Sunday 11am program as has been tradition through the years.

