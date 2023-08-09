East Lansing looking for artists to design festival poster

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is looking for qualified artists to help design its 2023 East Lansing Art Festival poster.

The city is has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from graphic designers, artists, and design firms who are interested in designing posters and other handouts for the 2024 East Lansing Art Festival.

“The design should encapsulate the ELAF and showcase its fine art mission, while also inspiring excitement in the community and being easily transferrable to other mediums, such as billboards, t-shirts, social media images, coffee mugs, postcards and more,” the city said in a statement.

The festival will be held on May 18 and 19, 2024, in downtown East Lansing. The next festival will be the city’s 61st showing.

The event is expected to draw 60,000 people and feature 200 artists, alongside food, music, and more.

Those interested in submitting their qualifications must do so before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Michigan-based applicants and applicants from the East Lansing area are preferred.

To learn more, click here.

