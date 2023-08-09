Advertise With Us

East Lansing looking for artists to design festival poster

An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art...
An aerial view of Albert Ave. with white artist tents and patrons. 2022 East Lansing Art Festival.(East Lansing Art Festival)
By Wells Foster
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is looking for qualified artists to help design its 2023 East Lansing Art Festival poster.

The city is has released a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from graphic designers, artists, and design firms who are interested in designing posters and other handouts for the 2024 East Lansing Art Festival.

“The design should encapsulate the ELAF and showcase its fine art mission, while also inspiring excitement in the community and being easily transferrable to other mediums, such as billboards, t-shirts, social media images, coffee mugs, postcards and more,” the city said in a statement.

The festival will be held on May 18 and 19, 2024, in downtown East Lansing. The next festival will be the city’s 61st showing.

The event is expected to draw 60,000 people and feature 200 artists, alongside food, music, and more.

Those interested in submitting their qualifications must do so before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Michigan-based applicants and applicants from the East Lansing area are preferred.

To learn more, click here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
The dog is expected to make a full recovery.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County
Ionia meat processor sentenced after underage employee loses hand in meat grinder
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

mom to mom
Beef up your summer sandwich with Mom to Mom Nutrition
Paddling upstream
Studio 10 previews Padding with a Purpose for Eaton Community Health
Jackson Potter Center
Studio 10 previews the 2023-2024 Potter Center Season
Mint Queens
Mint Queens join Studio 10 to talk Mint Festival