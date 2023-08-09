Crews closing ramps in Lansing, Jackson County for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) are closing some ramps in Mid-Michigan Wednesday for construction.

The Malcolm X entrance ramp to eastbound I-496 in Lansing is closed beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9. Crews are also closing the exit 7 ramp, which takes drivers to Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street, for construction. These ramp closures are expected to last until Sept. 14.

In Jackson County, crews closed the Dearing Road entrance ramp onto westbound I-94. The westbound I-94 exit ramp to Michigan Avenue is also closed for the rebuilding project. Officials said crews shut down the ramps at 6 a.m. on Aug. 9, and the project is expected to be completed by Aug. 25.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.