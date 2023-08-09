Behind the Curtain with Potter Center’s 2023-2024 Season

Jackson, Mich. (WILX) - We are pulling back the curtain on Studio 10 because the Potter Center’s 2023-2024 season is gearing up for their first show.

Nicole spoke with Sandra Phelan to discuss the variety of music that will take the stage this year.

SAWYER BROWN, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Get ready to kick up your boots when the perennial country favorites Sawyer Brown bring their high-energy music to the Potter Center! With 23 albums — three certified gold – this super group has solidified their place in country music, and with fans! Tickets start at $30.

AFTER THE DOWNBEAT WITH DAVID PHELPS, FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST MICKEY BELL, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023

Music to lift your spirits and comedy to make you laugh, don’t miss Dave Phelps, gospel music artist known for singing tenor with the Gaither Vocal Band, and Mickey Bell, former pastor-turned-comedian. Tickets start at $30.

BLOOD, SWEAT AND TEARS, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Relive the glory days and groove to the unique rock, jazz and blues sound of Blood, Sweat & Tears! The band scored giant hits like “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy” and “Spinning Wheel.” Tickets start at $30.

CLINT BLACK, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Prepare to embark on a musical journey with a country music legend! Clint Black has written, recorded and released more than 100 songs in his storied career, including “A Better Man” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights.” Tickets start at $35.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Charles Dickens’ classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge celebrates the true Spirit of Christmas with a moving, heartfelt production. The perfect family holiday event. Tickets start at $25; $10 tickets available for children 12 yrs. and under. Must be purchased with minimum of one adult/full price ticket.

The ULTIMATE SOUL of AMERICA: A TRIBUTE to the LEGENDS of SOUL, 7 p.m., Saturday Feb. 10, 2024

Soul Of America delivers a power punch packed performance of the greatest soul hits ever written. It’s a show that will have you singing along, dancing in your seat, and feeling the soulful vibes like never before! Tickets start at $30.

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024

Experience the magic of the Real Ireland through the mesmerizing music, captivating dance, and soul-stirring songs of this incredible troupe! They bring the essence of their cherished heritage to life on stage. Tickets start at $25.

SPIN DOCTORS, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024

Favorite alternative rock band shows no signs of slowing down! From iconic hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong” to their latest tracks, they continue to make and captivate us with their incredible music. Tickets start at $30.

HOTEL CALIFORNIA – THE ORIGINAL EAGLES TRIBUTE BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2024

Top tribute band for over three decades now. Join us on this unforgettable musical journey as we celebrate HOTEL CALIFORNIA’s extraordinary legacy and pay homage to The Eagles’ timeless classics. Tickets start at $20.

ALICE: DREAMING OF WONDERLAND, 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024

Step into a world of wonder and imagination with our brand-new production, based on the Lewis Carroll classic. with amazing acts, acrobats, video projection with 3-D mapping and live music. Tickets start at $20; $10 tickets are available for children 12 yrs. and under. Must be purchased with a minimum of one adult/full price ticket.

From country, gospel, soul, classic rock, alternative and even Irish, there is a little something there for everyone.

For more information, visit jccmi.edu/pottercenter for more information or to order tickets or call 517.796.8600.

