Battle Creek man indicted for allegedly possessing meth, machine guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A Battle Creek man was charged with possessing over four kilograms of methamphetamine and ten firearms as a felon.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced Travon Deshaun-Roderick Mansker, 26, of Battle Creek, allegedly possessed over four kilograms of methamphetamine intended for resale and ten firearms as a felon. Two weapons had been modified to meet the federal definition of “machineguns.”

Investigators seized drugs, firearms, about a thousand rounds of ammunition, various high-capacity magazines, pill presses and other drug trafficking paraphernalia during a search at a Battle Creek residence on April 27, 2023.

The federal grand jury alleges Mansker possessed meth that he intended to distribute to others, two machineguns with different conversion devices installed and possessed eight other firearms, including a firearm silencer.

If convicted, Mansker faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison with a maximum penalty of up to life.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.