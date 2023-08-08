Woman arrested for allegedly shooting rottweiler in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is in handcuffs after allegedly shooting her pet rottweiler in Jackson County.

The rottweiler, named Athena by the shelter, was shot and left for dead in a rural area. The pup was rescued by Jackson County Animal Control and survived the shooting.

The dog’s owner confessed to shooting the dog and was arrested on two felony counts.

“She wanted to come into the shelter and do a full confession. So she did a full written confession and a full verbal confession to us,” said Jackson County Animal Control Officer Chad Stanford.

Jackson County Animal Control officers said the only thing they’re missing is a motive.

“Why would someone do this to a dog. Athena, she’s a special dog. She’s very gentle, warm hearted, kind,” said Sanford.

Although Athena’s former owner is innocent until proven guilty, Jackson County Animal Control says with a confession, they feel confident about getting Athena justice.

“She’s expected to make a full recovery and live a long healthy life,” said Sanford.

Jackson County Animal Control also seized a poodle from Athena’s accused abuser. The two will be adopted by their shared foster family once the trial ends.

“She’s been a great fit to the home, she gets along great with everybody. She loves when company comes over to visit, loves going for walks, car rides, going to the park, so she’s living her best life right now,” said Jackson County Senior Animal Control Officer Shawn Lutz.

Animal control said the community got very involved in the case, submitting tips that helped them find Athena’s accused attacker.

“Anytime a dog gets shot and left for dead, that’s just cruel, and we take it very seriously, and it’s so nice to be able to have a voice for those who can’t speak,” said Sanford.

Jackson County Animal Shelter has taken in 5,000 animals this past year, and they said it won’t be letting up any time soon.

